The creators of Cyberpunk 2077 want to extend the universe of the game, first they did it with the Netflix animated series called Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and now they want to do it with something more real, something more live action.

Although details about the upcoming project are scarce, Anonymous Content has an impressive track record: The studio produced Oscar-winning films like The Revenant and Spotlight, but it also found success in the television industry, creating popular series like Mr. Robot and True. Detective.

Although it hasn’t been explicitly stated whether the Cyberpunk 2077 project will be a standalone film, miniseries, or TV show, the fact that CDPR is working closely with Anonymous Content’s head of television, Garret Kimble, suggests that a miniseries or a television show.

The press release states that the project “is in an early stage of development” and is currently looking for a screenwriter “to tell an entirely new story set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077,” adding that the project will “be developed in” Close collaboration” with the Cyberpunk 2077 creative team. While fairly short on concrete details, the press release also promises that more information about the live-action project “will become available as the partnership between Anonymous Content and CD Projekt progresses.” Grid”.