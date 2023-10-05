CD Projekt RED announces a live-action “project” (film or series) of Cyberpunk 2077 with Anonymous Content, producer of Mr. Robot or True Detective.

CD Projekt RED will expand your universe of Cyberpunk 2077 with a series or movie (for now, simply referred to as a “live-action project”) with the production company Anonymous Content.

The Polish company today presented financial data, such as the sales of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (3 million copies of the DLC sold) and Cyberpunk 2077 itself (25 million).

Along with that, they have announced this new partnership. For now, after signing CD Projekt RED with Anonymous Content, the search for a screenwriter has begun to tell a new story in the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

It is not known if it will be a series or movie, but we emphasize that it would be live-action, real image, unlike the anime Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners, released last year to great acclaim from critics and the public.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be adapted to live action by the production company of Mr. Robot or True Detective

Anonymous Content is a production company with hits on television, such as Mr. Robot and True Detective, and in film, with films such as The Revenant and Spotlight. Currently, AC Studios produces series such as Saint X, Shantaram, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, as well as the fourth season of True Detective.

This project (series, movie, or something else?) will be developed in collaboration with the creative team at CD Projekt RED, to ensure that it is as faithful to the game as possible.

They have learned their lesson The Witcher de Netflix, which was not based on video games. CD Projekt RED has repeatedly reiterated the importance of expanding its IPs to other media. And after the anime, now it will be something in real image, with flesh and blood actors.

In the statement they stressed that it is a new story. Would they still manage to put Johnny Silverhandand for Keanu Reeves to make the leap from the virtual world to the real image?

On the other hand, now that Phantom Liberty has been released (and without serious bugs) the team will be able to move on to the sequel, a Cyberpunk 2 that is on the horizon, and will alternate with the new The Witcher games, made by other teams at CD Project RED.