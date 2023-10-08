Against all odds, CD Projekt has managed to save Cyberpunk 2077. But it has had to spend a huge amount of money on it.

Many dubbed it “CD Projekt’s No Man’s Sky.” Like the famous space game, Cyberpunk 2077 was launched full of bugs, especially in the console version. Like No Man’s Sky, It took CD Projekt two years, but they also managed to fix it and improve it. Although they have had to spend what a season of Game of Thrones costs.

Cyberpunk 2077 has invested around 35 million euros on fixing the game, and around 80 million euros on creating and advertising the expansion Phantom Liberty, which would never have existed if they had not managed to fix the original game. Total, 115 million euroswhat the last season of Game of Thrones cost, the most expensive of all.

It is a good example that, nowadays, making a video game costs much more than a movie or a series. Avatar the Sense of Water, one of the most expensive films in history, cost $250 million. The base game Cyberpunk 2077without the expansion, cost 400 million euros…

Cyberpunk 2077, a disastrous beginning with a happy ending

CD Projekt is a Polish video game company that hit the big time with The Witcher saga, of which it has sold 100 million copies, and has its own series on Netflix.

His next project, Cyberpunk 2077, was one of the most anticipated in history. A role-playing game like its predecessor, but set in a disturbing future.

The game was released in December 2020, but it was an absolute disaster. It was full of bugs, especially the console version, and its performance was very poor. One more example of an unfinished launch because some executives in suits decide that it has to be launched at Christmas no matter what.

Millions of fans had pre-ordered the game, and felt cheated when they tried it. The reviews were terrible. CD Projekt promised to fix it, although it would take time.

Little by little they released patches, but version 2.0, released just a few weeks ago, is the one that fixes everything definitively, and shows us the original vision of the game. In parallel, the recently released Phantom Liberty expansion has been in development.

The players are already happy, although CD Projekt has spent more than 500 million euros on Cyberpunk 2077 and the expansion. The base game has already sold 25 million copies, and the expansion has sold 3 million in just one week. In addition to the Edgerunners anime series, a live-action series is already underway. A happy, but very expensive, ending for this gigantic project.