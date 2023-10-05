Well that again. Now the CBR is closing the exam center in Enschede again due to persistent intimidation…

It’s all something. If you want to get your driver’s license, you pretty much have to take an exam in 2049, which is almost how long it will take if it’s your turn. (A bit exaggerated, I know, but it’s about creating an experience as such) And when it’s your turn, you run the risk of being quite intimidated.

Especially if you want to take your practical exam at the exam center in Enschede. That is rife there, as we wrote a few months ago. An angry former driving school owner and his partner have a problem with the CBR and therefore decide to disrupt the exams.

CBR exam center in Enschede closed

And that’s not exactly gentle, let’s say. The man and his companion wait for exam candidates and then cut them off, follow them annoyingly, scare them, you name it.

Not the safest and certainly not conducive to the student’s chances of success. Especially because the exam is immediately stopped if the man drives behind the candidate… That has to stop, you would say. Beats. That has to stop too. Even from the judge. Only the angry gentleman doesn’t care, to put it plainly.

Despite court orders, extra security guards and penalty payments, the man continues as usual. And so the CBR saw no other option than to close the exam center in Enschede. At least for now.

CBR boss Alexander Pechtold says the following in a statement:

We have made this decision because we stand for the safety of candidates, trainers and our people. All our actions so far have not led to results. We are now focusing on a short cooling-off period,” says CBR director Alexander Pechtold. ‘It is a rigorous measure that we take with pain in our hearts, but this is really no longer possible. We are in close contact with the mayor and police to find a solution to this persistent problem. Anyone who bows to tyrants will lose more than life and property. Then the light goes out…

Well, Pechtold and the rest of the CBR have listened to the reprehensible actions of the former driving school owner. Who cannot disrupt exams at the moment. So in that respect the goal was achieved.

But no one knows what will happen when the exam center in Enschede opens again. But something tells us that we will continue in the same way.

I wonder when this man will realize for himself what a sad trumpet he is…

