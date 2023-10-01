Denpasar Voice – A number of regions in various parts of the world are experiencing horrendous natural phenomena, namely extreme heat. The phenomenon of extreme hot weather that occurred this time was also felt by the Indonesian people.

Soaring air temperatures during the day have created extremely hot and oppressive weather conditions. This hot weather phenomenon also has serious impacts on the environment and humans.

In a press release released on September 30, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) explained that during the past week (22-29 September 2023), a number of regions in Indonesia experienced the phenomenon of extraordinary hot temperatures during the day.

According to data collected by BMKG, the maximum temperature recorded from 22 to 29 September 2023 reached a range of between 35 and 38 degrees Celsius.

Some of the hottest points reaching 38 degrees Celsius were measured at the Semarang – Central Java Climatology Station Office on 25 and 29 September 2023, as well as at the Kertajati Meteorological Station, Majalengka – West Java on 28 September 2023.

The Jabodetabek area also experienced a maximum temperature reaching 37.5 °C in South Tangerang on September 29 2023.

Factors Causing the Extreme Heat Phenomenon

Reporting from the BMKG page, the phenomenon of extreme hot temperatures this time is caused by a number of atmospheric dynamic factors, namely:

First, most of Indonesia, especially Java to Nusa Tenggara, is currently experiencing sunny weather conditions with very minimal cloud growth during the day.

The lack of clouds causes direct sunlight to penetrate the atmosphere without hindrance and causes outdoor temperatures to rise very high.

This is made worse by the dry season which is still ongoing in most areas south of the equator, where sunny weather dominates during the day.

Second, the end of September marks the apparent movement of the sun south of the equator. Regions south of the equator, including Java to Nusa Tenggara, receive more intense sunlight, especially in the early morning and midday.

However, this astronomical phenomenon does not stand alone because there are other factors such as wind speed, cloud cover and air humidity which also contribute to significantly influencing air temperature.

For example, wind speed can carry hot air from drier areas, causing an increase in temperature.

Reporting from Antara, predictions of this scorching hot phenomenon are expected to continue until October. Therefore, BMKG appeals to the public to maintain stamina and adequate body fluids, especially for those who do outdoor activities during the day, to avoid dehydration and other bad effects.

Prediction of Air Temperature in Big Cities on Java Island

In an upload on its official Instagram account (1/10/2023), BMKG released information regarding air temperature predictions in various big cities on the island of Java for 1-6 October 2023.

The air temperature analysis and predictions carried out by BMKG cover five major cities on the island of Java, namely Jakarta, Bandung, Semarang, Yogyakarta and Surabaya.

The following are the results of air temperature predictions carried out by BMKG for five large cities on the island of Java:

– Semarang: The highest temperature reaches 37 degrees Celsius (3 October) and the lowest temperature is 35 degrees Celsius (6 October)

– Surabaya: During the week, the temperature is estimated to be 34 (1, 2 and 6 October) and 35 degrees Celsius (3, 4 and 5 October).

– Yogyakarta: Temperatures are predicted to be between 31 (4, 5 and 6 October) to 32 degrees Celsius (1, 2, 3 October).

– Bandung: The lowest temperature reached 29 degrees Celsius (4 and 6 October) and the highest temperature reached 31 degrees Celsius (1 and 3 October).

– Jakarta: The lowest temperature reached 30 degrees Celsius (4 October) and the highest temperature reached 32 degrees Celsius (2 October). (*/Dinda)