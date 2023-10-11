“In this plant there is the history of two generations, a history of innovation and transformation to accompany change. Innovative drugs destined for over 90 countries are produced here, it is the flagship for Sanofi from an industrial point of view of innovation, process and production, a fundamental bridge for us on a global level”. Marcello Cattani, President and CEO of Sanofi Italia Malta, told Adnkronos Salute on the occasion of the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the Anagni plant ( Frosinone), one of the three sites that Sanofi has in Italy with Origgio (Varese) and Scoppito (Aq), where today – in the heart of the Sacco Valley – a new high quality and safe 4.0 freeze-drying department was inaugurated to minimize the risk of contamination linked to operations.

To make Italy and Europe more attractive and competitive on a global level, so as not to give way to US and Asian competition, “the watchwords are research, innovation, technology, digital, artificial intelligence and therefore skills – he then added Cattani – But reforms and rules must accompany this process of attracting investments which mainly concerns our continent which in the last 20 years has lost 25% of investments in research and development on new drugs. In fact, today the United States, China, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates represent hubs of great attraction for investments in pharmaceutical technology”.

“So far we have only seen the tip of the iceberg with the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, but today these vaccines are already combined with immunotherapy to extend the lives of patients with skin cancer. The new scientific platforms are advancing – concluded Cattani – and the Italian industry wants to be even more competitive to maintain its leadership position in Europe and give Europe more innovation, which is not only the innovation of new drugs but also the ‘product innovation’.