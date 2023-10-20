Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Cats and the Other Lives – October 21, 2023

Following the passing of Bernard Mason, the family patriarch, all the remaining Masons return to their childhood home for the last time.

astlibra – November 16, 2023

An ode to classic side-scrolling, hack-and-slash gameplay and enemies in a wide variety of locations with graphics refined by industry veteran, Vanillaware’s Shigatake. Players can customize their playstyle by becoming a fierce warrior who masters swords and bows or a wizard who uses a staff and magic.

World of Horror has been delayed until October 26, 2023.

And Illuminaria also launches on October 26, 2023.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don’t hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

