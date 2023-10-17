The video was published on social media and was soon seen by the police. Heavy fine to be paid for the parents of the 15 year old filmed in the video

In the last period the situation related to electric scooters it’s out of control. We have told you a lot about them on our website and you can see them online many incorrect but above all dangerous behaviorsfor everyone, like the man caught on the Naples-Salerno road with the electric scooter, to name one.

The story comes from social media and dates back a few days. On TikTok a video was posted showing a boy sitting on a sofa, who in turn is resting on an electric scooter, that circulates on the street, also running red lights – among other things.

The video went viral and besides reaching many users he also reached the police: “It’s not just a stunt – the police noted – the young man’s already dangerous conduct could have caused serious injuries in the event of a fall from that completely illegal “contraption” and could have had much more serious implications, creating a road accident and thus having repercussions on the safety of vehicle circulation”.

After various reports the police investigated and she managed to identify the boy driving the sofa scooter and his friends. The date of the incident was also ascertained: the facts they date back to the evening of October 8th and were made public only a few days later.

The 15-year-old boy and his parents will be subject to administrative sanctions relating to the infringement on the circulation of electric scooters. In short, the amount of the fine? I am 2,000 euros.