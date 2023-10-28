The former Italian star: “Knowing New Zealand he will have studied the opponent well, but Snyman and Kolisi…”

Tonight will be an epic final: two legendary teams and true rugby institutions will face each other in what will be remembered as a historic match. There are many implications contained in this comparison, from the sporting one to the iconic one. Because New Zealand-South Africa can’t just be a match. If we were to equate it to football it could be compared to Italy-Germany, an event which, over the years, has seen legendary challenges that are in the minds of all fans, football and beyond. Likewise, tonight’s final has had many moments that have gone down in history over the years.