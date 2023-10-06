There is no doubt that Netflix has hit the mark with its video game adaptations to anime. One of the first was Castlevania and it was so well received that not only 4 seasons were produced, but also 1 spin-off, Castlevania: Nocturne and the good news is that this project will continue.

Although Castlevania: Nocturne debuted just 1 week ago, Netflix has just confirmed that Season 2 is already in production. To celebrate the announcement, Netflix shared a trailer giving fans a taste of what’s to come in Richter Belmont’s adventure.

SPOILER: The trailer includes concept art and sketches of what would be Season 2. That said, those with knowledge of the series may consider them spoilers and may want to avoid watching them. Below we leave you with the video.

When will Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 premiere?

The bad news is that, being a barely announced project, there is still no scheduled release date or window for Season 2, so fans will have to be patient.

However, the wait might not be long, remember that the seasons of the original Castlevania series were released around 1 year after the previous one was available, so it is very possible that Season 2 of Castlevania: Nocturne will be available. ready sometime in 2024.

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 could be available in 2024

“Thank you to all Castlevania fans, old and new, for the amazing response and support!” said the project’s producers Clive Bradley and Kevin Kolde in a statement (via Deadline). “We’re excited to bring you more Castlevania: Nocturne and the next chapter in the rise of Richter Belmont.”

According to the details, the production of the project will continue to be carried out by Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation and the brothers Sam and Adam Deats will continue to direct.

Are you excited for the announcement of Season 2 of Castlevania: Nocturne? Tell us in the comments.

