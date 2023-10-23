The Argentine is increasingly convincing. To the point that he could even take away Immobile’s place

Welcome, Taty. Now yes, caution can be put aside. Valentin Castellanos, known as Taty, is the right signing, a capable, useful striker with ample room for improvement. The long-awaited alternative to Immobile has finally materialized for Lazio. Even too much, one might say. In the sense that a Castellanos like this risks causing the captain to end up on the sidelines. Exactly this happened in the last three championship games, but King Ciro was (and still is) struggling with physical ailments. But when he has fully recovered the problem will certainly arise. A situation which on the one hand makes Sarri calm, on the other hand it could create management problems for him.

Complete attacker

The Commander will think about this later. For now we can enjoy the explosion of this center forward who arrived amidst some doubts and many hopes. Doubts fueled by a career that developed between minor teams in Chile and Uruguay and then for five years in the American MLS, before arriving in Europe a year ago, at Girona in Spain. Tested by the facts, however, Castellanos is proving to be a player of great ability and decent experience. He is a modern striker, he plays the game very well between the departments and with the wings. And it is decisive. A goal and an assist against Atalanta, another assist on Saturday against Sassuolo. And in Glasgow too he had started Pedro’s goal-matching action. He will also start on Wednesday in Rotterdam in the Champions League. Taty is ready to amaze again.