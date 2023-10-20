‘The Italian Association of patients with alopecia areata and friends was created to support and share information on the rare autoimmune disease which affects 2-3% of the world’s population. Through Aipaf our aim has always been to stand alongside patients who live with alopecia areata, a terrible disease also for children, who are often victims of bullying”. Thus Claudia Cassia, president of Aipaf Odv on the occasion of the presentation of the National Day of the pathology which affects around 118 thousand people in Italy. Alopecia Areata Day this year will be held on October 27th. 26 Italian hospitals are participating in the initiative where dermatologists and psychologists will carry out free screening and visits to patients. The meeting was promoted and coordinated by Aipaf, the Italian association of alopecia patients and friends, in collaboration with Fb&Associati.