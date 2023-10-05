Antonio harshly criticizes the Portuguese’s performance in Dortmund, whose reply was not long in coming

Attack, defense and reply. After the Dortmund match, Antonio Cassano tackled Rafael Leao with his feet together, who replied to him promptly on social media. Cassano’s attack took shape, as always, on the frequencies of “Bobo TV” and it is not the first time that the former Rossoneri player attacks the Portuguese and, more generally, uses critical concepts on Milan. “Leao made two or three runs, but he never shot on goal and doesn’t return. Zero assists, zero goals, he misses the decisive play. Leao makes a few runs at full speed, the ball forward and that’s it. But in these matches you have to do the difference. Milan played a good game, you can’t throw a point away, but the next one you go to Paris. They always make the wrong play: the only right one is the idea of ​​a one-two with Pulisic. He never defends, You have to create 10 scoring opportunities for me. He always needs 1 to score 31.”

Rafa posted the video extract of Cassano’s statements on his She obviously unleashed hundreds of comments under the post and immediately found the defense of the AC Milan people.