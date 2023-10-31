The former Italian striker’s statements to BoboTv regarding the attitude taken by De Laurentiis during the Napoli-Milan half-time break: the details

Antonio spoke to the microphones of BoboTv, broadcast on Twitch Cassano commented on the president’s alleged decision Of Lawrence to join the team in the changing rooms, during the interval of Napoli-Milan. Below are the former striker’s statements: “I read that De Laurentiis entered the locker room at half-time of the match against Milan to lecture the players. Madness of madness. I no longer understand if we are in football, cinema or circus. I no longer recognize football, at this point he would be put on the bench in place of Garcia“.