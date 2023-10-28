Antonio Cassano criticized the statements made by Calabria at the end of the Champions League match between Milan and PSG

Antonio Cassano he came back to talk about Milanon Bobo TV and this time he attacked captain Davide Calabria. During the match against PSG the defender put in a disappointing performance and made some questionable statements.

About Calabria

—

“Calabria is not Maldini. He started playing when Covid was there, before he was afraid to play at San Siro. They even let him be captain, but Calabria leaves it alone, avoids talking. Pioli said he didn’t say anything. right thing, PSG gives you a head like that because they are much stronger, if you play a good game you still give 4-5 scoring opportunities. Calabria avoid talking, they ran and ran some more and that’s it, but you don’t talk.” In all this, speaking of the market, great attention. Shockingly, Mediaset confirms everything and makes the announcement: “It can arrive in January!” <<<

October 28, 2023 (modified October 28, 2023 | 12:53)

