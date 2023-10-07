Speaking on BoboTv, former striker Antonio Cassano attacked Juve’s last two years under Allegri management

The last Board of Directors of Juve approved the Juventus budget, still heavily in the red. Since the arrival of Giuntoli the economic and corporate situation has improved slightly but the Old Lady is still in serious trouble.

It is therefore no coincidence that Exor, the Agnelli-owned holding company that owns Juve, is ready for a new recapitulation, with the injection of as much as 200 million euros.

Antonio spoke on BoboTv Cassano he wasted no time and immediately attacked the Juventus club and in particular its coach: “Two years of Allegri, 351 million losses. The balance sheet is in the red, but don’t worry, the team must grow and must finish fourth…“.

October 7, 2023 (modified October 7, 2023 | 10:36)

