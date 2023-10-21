It is Saturday October 21 was opened to the public second edition of AutoArt World 2023 in the vicinity of Liberation Squarewhere more than 20 luxury brand cars were intervened yesterday by local artists, who expressed their creativity using the hood of the vehicles as a canvas where they were counted an influx of 13 thousand peopleaccording to data from the organizers.

Already today at noon (the tour began around 11:45 in the morning and already before There was a long line that covered the entire square. and a little further, waiting to enter), groups of 50 people are accessing and the experience lasts approximately 20 minutes. As of 2:00 p.m., more than six thousand people had already entered.

The Del Toro family found out about the event through social networks, they are neighbors of the Historic center and they took advantage of being close to experience the journey. They highlighted that it is a very family eventshowing themselves more than ready to enter.

Already inside, people could see the twenty cars seized, take photographs, and also wear their white t-shirts that could be purchased right there for 100 pesos and which could be intervened by artists who were making their murals. The line to enter lasted approximately an hour, but if you bought the shirt, access was faster, plus the proceeds will go to the Red Nose civil association.

Mrs Guadalupe Sanchez He was waiting in line and waited approximately 30 minutes, but when he found out about the sale of the t-shirts he didn’t think twice and entered faster. “I like cars and I found out about the exhibition through social networks. The paintings are very cool and very pretty, I come with my family.”

He also entered the event Humberto Gonzalez, who comes from Mexico City, visited his family in Guadalajara and took advantage of the exhibition to come and visit it. “On Facebook we saw that the expo was going to be this weekend. I love cars, my favorite is the Maserati MC20 and there are two in this event, so it was quite good and I find it interesting that there is artistic expression in the cars, in some very good and in others more or less, but all very cool in general.”

During the midday tour, some of the artists were present such as Tessy de Theresa, who was retouching the Catrina that she captured on a McLaren. There was also Miguel Ángel Martín del Campo, who worked on a Rolls-Royce.

“Today and tomorrow, the intention is that we artists can talk with the people who come to see the exhibition, there are many children especially and adults who come with their white t-shirts and what we artists are doing is intervening in them, capturing some drawings or designs”. Furthermore, he highlights that the public does want to find out who captured the work and what they wanted to convey in it.

The artist and sculptor Jonás Gutiérrez, creator of the monument ‘The subtle stone-eater’ in Puerto Vallarta. He reflected in the Porsche that he got, one magician among the clouds, “this is a trip and I placed some suitcases that symbolize that. All my work, since my son Leo Jonás was born, I dedicate to him, who already has a place in my art and my heart”.

Finally, he pointed out that in this space there is an openness to diversity and artistic creativity, “each of the artists provokes something in each person through their work and that is culture, which is shareable and something that you cannot deny to nobody, because culture is free and is the expression of the human being.

If you want to come today or tomorrow, Sunday, which is the last day, take time so that you can enter with complete peace of mind, although the expo is open from 11:00 in the morning until 8:00 p.m., it is suggested to arrive no later than 6:00 p.m., because if you want to wait in line during the closing , it will no longer be possible to enter.

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions