The event opened its doors in the afternoon, however, the formal ceremony began minutes after 8:00 p.m., where one by one the artists went up to the stage that had the Degollado Theater as the background. The presence of Charly Meier, CEO of AutoWorld, who led the presentation, stood out, as well as Alfredo Aceves Fernández, general coordinator of Economic Development and Fabiola Hernández, director of Entrepreneurship, both from the government of Guadalajara, who were also part of the organization. Plus the participation of Senator Verónica Delgadillo and some children from the Red Nose association.

In fact, during the presentation, they were notified of the donation of a van to transport the children of the civil association. After the introduction, the fireworks were released and the magic began, one by one of the artists began to intervene in the hoods of the cars.

Aram Cortés, who worked on a Porsche, expressed that part of his creative process revolves around birds but as humanoid entities. “This is a character that I have just developed in a new collection that I am working on. It has been three years of a lot of work and study, it is titled ‘Birds on the Wire’, my characters are humanoid birds and my work in general is very surreal. And I am especially giving birth to this character at this moment, it is an alter ego, it is a self-portrait, for me birds represent freedom.”

For her part, Tessy de Theresa, took part in a McLaren where she was inspired by the Day of the Dead. “I took advantage of the fact that this date arrived and I wanted to capture something Mexican like a Catrina, which is a symbol very much of us and with bright colors, in addition all the pieces of the crown are sculpted and hand-painted by me.” Tessy points out that she is more cubist, influenced by Picasso.

As for what it means to her that starting today, Saturday and tomorrow, Sunday the general public will have access to the exhibition, she highlighted: “As artists we are always looking for spaces to present our work and these types of events give us the opportunity to get out of our comfort zone, because being in your studio with all the peace in the world is not the same as being surrounded by people with a thousand variables,” but he finds it interesting that people have access to the artist’s creative work and see how his work ends.

Mr Rabbit intervened with pop art on a BMW “in a pleasant and colorful way, trying to bring the public closer to seeing that a tough and strong car can have nice colors.” The artist has 15 years of experience, he began expressing his creativity in the streets and his objective is to spread “that we can all generate color, see pleasant figures while walking through the streets”, that is why he also liked the idea that the The general public has access to the exhibition and realizes that art is for everyone.

Finally, Charly Meier, the CEO of this project, recalled that the exhibition in Plaza Liberación opens its doors on Saturday and Sunday at 11:00 in the morning, it is free and people will enter in groups of 50 people in order of arrival. . “We are going to be passing them through a red carpet of 400 linear meters where people will be able to take photos and live the experience of these 23 cars that have already been intervened, but at the same time they will find murals and there will be artists painting the shirts of the people”. The closing of the days will be at 8:00 p.m.

