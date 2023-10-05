In the category: an extremely drastic measure to tackle a minor problem.

Cars are becoming more and more advanced. This can therefore also make them considerably safer. Can we be against that? Bwoah, in some cases it is scary. Sure, we’re a bunch of conservative dinosaurs, but we’ll put the matter to you.

It concerns the red crosses above the highway. You know, the matrix signs that have a red X on them to indicate that you are not allowed to use that lane. It’s pretty clear, but apparently not everyone is properly informed. The crosses are sometimes ignored and that leads to difficult situations, such as accidents. That is more life-threatening for road workers and emergency responders.

Increasing insecurity

That’s what Bart Smolders says. He is the chairman of Heijmans Infra. According to him, his employees experience ‘increasing discomfort on the road. He reported this to De Telegraaf, the newspaper of the awake Netherlands.

To get an idea of ​​the situation: on average, 1 or 2 cars parked on the hard shoulder are hit every week, while it is indicated with a red cross that it may not be used. Smolders no longer wants people to work on the road without new safety measures.

Cars intervene at red cross

There is a solution to tackle it, but it is a very serious one: the car intervenes itself. The technology is already on board in many cars. The arrow car or crash bomber (yes, such a thing exists) can send a signal to the cars that are approaching. If the car does drive on the road with the red cross, the system can force the car and the driver to stop. Ergo: no accident!

And no accident is safe so how on earth can you be against that? It sounds like a very roundabout way to tackle a small problem in percentage terms. Because despite the fact that one or two road worker cars are hit per week, this will amount to 40 cars in 2021. Less than one per week. On the other hand, never before have so many fines been issued for driving under red crosses, resulting in angry police.

Check out the interview on BNR here!

This article Cars intervene at red cross: you are redundant first appeared on Ruetir.