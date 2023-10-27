The fully electric Volkswagen ID.3 was even briefly cheaper in China than a Mitsubishi Space Star here. A Tesla Model 3 is almost 10,000 euros cheaper there. But you can’t have a ringside seat for a dime. Or rather: standing at the front of the line. The residents of China will have to be patient a little longer for the cheaper cars.

The Tesla factory in China is running at full capacity and the parking lots are full of facelift copies of the Model 3. The fastest way would be to sell them immediately to Chinese customers, then the first buyers would have had their car in September . Instead, the entire first batch of cars will embark on a 30-hour journey to Europe. This is reported by Car News China.

The reason is the cheaper purchase price in China. In Europe the margins are a lot higher due to the high prices, so the first shipments are going to our continent. The cars in China are cheaper, but that means they have to wait longer for new Teslas. By the way, it won’t be long before there are enough Teslas on the boat so that copies can also be made for China.