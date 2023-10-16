Suara.com – The CRSL Concert music festival is back in Yogyakarta. This year, CRSL Concert #4 was held at the Jogja Expo Center (JEC) on Sunday (15/10/2023).

Different from the previous year, CRSL Concert #4 carries a cooler theme, namely “The Perfect Place” by mixing music, visuals and new experiences.

CRSL CEO, Mohamad Hidayat Rifai hopes that this year’s event can unite music lovers from various genres.

“We hope that CRSL Concert #4 can unite people in one event from various multi-genres with values ​​that can be felt by today’s young people,” said Dayat during a press conference at JEC, last Sunday.

Also Read: Jessica Wongso Gets Lots of Remissions, Otto Hasibuan Says He’ll Be Free in 2 or 3 Years

CRSL Concert made this happen by building two types of stages, namely the Mood Stage which is indoors and the Loud Stage which is outdoors.

Local musicians included in the Mood Stage include Nadin Amizah, Pamungkas, and Hindia.

Meanwhile, for the Loud Stage, the committee invited Seringai, Feast, Morfem, Tenage Death Star, and DPMB x Janaham.

To further attract young people, CRSL Concert #4 also presents an international musician from Thailand, Phum Viphurit.

“This music event is synonymous with social affirmation and invites everyone to gather in this area and be able to realize their lifestyle,” said Dayat.

Also read: After a viral video playing a transvestite, an old video of Ivan Gunawan dancing lively salsa now appears

Spectators can also visit various F&B tenants to enjoy while singing and relaxing together.