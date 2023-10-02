With Larry Ten Voorde ready to kill the championship from the top of the standings and on the contrary all the Italian rivals intending to take revenge compared to the last round in Monza, the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia returns to action on the weekend of 8 October at the Misano World Circuit for a crucial penultimate event of the season.

And it will be the context of the Porsche Festival that will provide the most passionate and prestigious setting for the super challenges between the 35 911 GT3 Cups expected at the start of a very special weekend for the German brand and for Porsche Italia, which among other things will open with the preview of the official pre-race test as early as Friday 6 October.

From 3.00pm to 5.00pm, two hours will be available to teams and drivers to best prepare for a weekend that will also involve them at night, starting with the free practice scheduled for Friday from 7.00pm to 8.00pm.

On Saturday, once the Porsche Festival has begun, the Carrera Cup will turn on the green light for qualifying again from 12.15pm to 12.55pm. The single round will decide the starting grid for both races scheduled for this fifth act of the season. Race 1 always starts on Saturday at 8.20pm, therefore with the night show with spotlights and lights on and live TV on Sky Sport channel 257.

Race 2 will instead take place on Sunday at 3.20pm, live on both Sky Sport Arena (Sky 204) and free-to-air on Cielo (digital terrestrial channel 26). Both races are also available in live streaming in HD on the official website www.carreracupitalia.it, as always narrated by the authoritative and histrionic voice of Guido Schittone.