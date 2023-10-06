The wait is about to end on the eve of the Porsche Festival for the return to action of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia in Misano. Green light number one is expected this afternoon, that of the two hours of pre-race testing available to teams and drivers ahead of tonight’s free practice and above all a crucial weekend for the fate of the championship between Saturday and Sunday.

It’s natural that the first thought goes to the general classification and the leader Larry Ten Vorde. In just four races, winning them all, he put together the points necessary to take the lead and the EF Racing standard-bearer in Misano in the first round of the season held last May achieved a complete en plain feat complete with two poles and two fastest laps.

Is there any way to stop it? He trails the reigning champion Gianmarco Quaresmini by just two points in the standings. The Dinamic Motorsport representative, a few minutes before the start of the test, expressed maximum determination and objectives of the day: “These two extra hours will be very important for me because here with my car I experienced the most difficult weekend this year. This time we have to put ourselves in the conditions to be able to attack Ten Voorde. We know it’s not easy but we have to try and therefore today the objective is to optimize the work between tests and free practice.”

Among his neighbors in the garage is Aldo Festante, who also touches on the topic of race 1 on Saturday evening: “So many memories linked to Misano and the Porsche Festival. It will be wonderful to return to this track and in this context! I can’t wait to turn on the headlights to drive the 992 GT3 Cup at night. From a sporting point of view we did an excellent job with the team after Monza, so I am confident that we can achieve a good result even if we know right now that it won’t be a given.”

Another protagonist expected in the top parts of the standings, among other things after having experienced a complicated weekend in Monza, is Alberto Cerqui, determined to launch the challenge together with the BeDriver team: “I’m ready and excited. Here we started our season and we were been competitive, which makes me confident after the Monza weekend. We have already reset and carried out an important test to recover the feeling with the car and to find the right set-up in view of the race. The Porsche Festival is a beautiful, there will be many side events and we will race at night. It will be very nice, I can’t wait.”

Even at Villorba Corse the motivation is at the highest levels and team principal Raimondo Amadio expresses it: “We are entering the final phase of this hard-fought season which has always seen us among the best protagonists. We are coming from a positive period, but we are aware that it will be a tough fight until the end. Since nothing can be left to chance, the objective once again will be to maximize every single aspect of the sporting weekend. This is why we will arrive determined and also aware that the novelty of race 1 at night could favor unpredictable episodes and twists. We need to stay focused and immediately show the necessary attitude to try to do well.”

Raptor Engineering team principal Andrea Palma is also focusing on the night time for a possible exploit for his team: “We have prepared ourselves well in view of the appointment at the Porsche Festival. It is Porsche Italia’s big event and thousands of enthusiasts are expected. We want to do well and in this sense it will be crucial to start work on the track in the best possible way with Guirreri starting from the test on Friday afternoon. We will then have to be very careful in the night race, anything can happen and we will try to take advantage of it with both drivers, who this time too will have to know how to adapt quickly to new conditions.”

Like others, the Modena team directed by Palma also collaborates directly with the Porsche Festival event: “We are participating in the most awaited festival with great motivation and we will also be engaged in extra-championship activities. We are proud to actively contribute to the event and to do so with the best collaborative spirit towards the entire Porsche world present”.

Finally, in these pre-Misano “they said” there are also rumors from the Michelin Cup, whose title is close to the hands of Alberto De Amicis, followed, but at a safe distance, by Alex De Giacomi and Francesco Fenici.

The latter, at the start with AB Racing, is aiming for an important result after having fully recovered his form in Monza, where he arrived fresh from the unfortunate clash with Paolo Gnemmi and subsequent off-piste in Mugello: “We arrive at the key event of the season ready, very excited and with a great desire to get into the car! A large audience is expected and there will be my family, many guests, the entire staff of the Autocentri Balduina at our side and among the friendly partners Afinna One, who also took the opportunity to organize an important corporate event. In this context and with this support, the objective can only be to do well and show up at the start with the necessary concentration to attack safely and, in addition to consolidating third place in the standings, try to get closer to second.”

As regards De Amicis, the comment comes directly from the Ebimotors team through Riccardo Borghi, in the role of team principal at Misano (father Enrico is involved in a concurrent international event): “It is clear that we would like to close all discussions for the Michelin Cup title this weekend also to project ourselves with a freer spirit into the finale in Imola, but we’ll see and keep our fingers crossed.” To do this mathematically, De Amicis needs at least two second places in the two races.

But now it’s time for testing, there are 35 registered for the Porsche Festival stage in total, but the two 911 GT3 Cups of Marco Galassi and Massimo Navatta will not participate in the afternoon test.