From the most prestigious stage, that of the Porsche Festival underway in Misano, the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia has revealed the calendar for the next season, ready slightly earlier than in the past and able to confirm an official pre-season test and six events in double race.

Which makes 12 races on the most important Italian circuits as per the format of recent years, but with a conclusion a few weeks earlier than the current one. The official test is scheduled for Thursday 11 April, while the challenges for the title at the wheel of the 911 GT3 Cup will open like this year at the Misano World Circuit on the first weekend of May, 5 May.

On 2 June we return to Imola for the second round, followed by the traditional stop at Mugello in mid-July (13-14 July) and by the one on 7-8 September back to Imola when the single-brand championship resumes after the summer break .

The final sprint will be inaugurated at the Vallelunga Autodrome two weeks later, on 21-22 September, and the decisive final event in Monza on 5-6 October. Before the two stages in Misano and Vallelunga, pre-race tests have already been scheduled with an exclusive track in the previous days.

2024 Porsche Carrera Cup Italia calendar

April 11th: Imola (official test)

4-5 maggio: Misano*

June 1-2: Imola

July 13-14: Mugello

7-8 September: Imola

21-22 September: Vallelunga*

5-6 October: Monza

* Pre-race official test