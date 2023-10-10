The final of the Porsche Esports Carrera Cup Italia crowned Daniel Savini the 2023 champion at the end of the races held on the simulators installed at the Misano World Circuit in the context of the penultimate round of the Carrera Cup Italia and the Porsche Festival of the season.

The decisive act of the sixth edition of the first virtual single-brand store parallel to the real one, once again capable of attracting many players and enthusiasts, experienced an intense Saturday with everything concentrated in a couple of hours between qualifications and races, following as always the format of the real series through the sim game Assetto Corsa Competizione, complete with race 1 at night just like what happened on the track.

Savini, a sim racer born in 1997 from Massa, won the single-brand title which involves Porsche Italia, Ak Esports and its technological partners in synergy, as well as Q8 Hi Perform, winning both races held, after having been the defending champion, Francesco Acquisipace, to conquer pole position.

The Turin player from Orbassano, however, was unable to go beyond the sixth final position in the race, while behind the new champion (competing with the 911 GT3 Cup reproduced in Ghinzani Arco Motorsport livery no. 38 used in real life by Simone Iaquinta) went up the Roman former 2019 champion Danilo Santoro, twice second in this year’s final, and the Venetian from Scorzè Andrea Miatto, twice third.

The Misano weekend

Qualifications (top-3): 1. Purchase pace 1’34”817; 2. Savini +00”060; 3. Santoro +00”243

We are 1 (podium): 1. Savini in 30’21”028; 2. Santoro +3”940; 3. Miatto +6”552.

We are 2 (podium): 1. Savini in 30’23”320; 2. Santoro +0”305; 3. Miatto +0”844.

The final ranking

1. Daniel Savini 40 points (2023 champion); 2. Danilo Santoro 30; 3. Andrea Miatto 24; 4. Alessandro Ottaviani and Gianmarco Fiduci 18; 6. Francesco Acquisipace 12; 7. Michael Romagnoli 8; 8. Lorenzo Magnani 5; 9. Luca Gagliardini 4; 10. Tommaso Franceschina 3.