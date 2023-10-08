It’s almost time for race 2 of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia at the Porsche Festival. The penultimate round of the season will end with a crucial race after the shuffling of the cards that took place yesterday at night, when Ten Voorde was forced to retire.

At first it was thought due to the initial contact with Iaquinta, but the possibility was immediately ruled out by the Dutch EF Racing champion himself: “I had a mechanical problem, I had a slight contact with Iaquinta, but he had nothing to do with what I was already hearing in the car. And it just kept getting worse, until I couldn’t do anything about it anymore.”

Even from what was broadcast on TV on Sky channels, we began to understand that Ten Voorde might have some problems, probably with something related to convergence/steering already at the start and there was talk of an arm or a tie rod.

In any case, the Dutchman will regularly line up in pole position this afternoon and will find Matteo Malucelli at his side, who will need not to repeat the early start which took away the podium yesterday.

Winner yesterday, Keagan Masters instead of sixth this time will position himself on the second row, flanked by Alberto Cerqui. The deployment of the second best times that decide the race 2 grid is really interesting given the revolutionized general classification.

In fact, Simone Iaquinta and Giorgio Amati follow, while Diego Bertonelli, now second in the standings just two points behind Gianmarco Quaresmini, starts from seventh place (further back than yesterday), with Riccardo Agostini eighth.

Quaresmini will instead be only 11th at the start, also further behind than yesterday, and has already declared that “yesterday things went well with luck, today the objective is to limit the damage as much as possible”.

However it goes, the overall title will be decided in Imola, while for the Michelin Cup the story is different, because after yesterday’s third place Alberto De Amicis has the opportunity to close the score on Alex De Giacomi and Francesco Fenici.

The Ebimotors driver also starts from pole position in the category: mathematically it will be enough for him to finish ahead of his rival from Brescia up to sixth place. With a victory, therefore, the Michelin Cup title will be his.

The times for the race 2 grid

POS. Team Driver Time/gap 01. Larry Ten Voorde EF Racing 1’35”341 02. Matteo Malucelli Team Malucelli +0″135 03. Keagan Masters Ombra Racing +0″139 04. Alberto Cerqui BeDriver +0″181 05. Simone Iaquinta Ghinzani Arco Motorsport +0″213 06. Giorgio Amati Dinamic Motorsport +0″292 07. Diego Bertonelli Bonaldi Motorsport +0″316 08. Riccardo Agostini Villorba Corse +0″410 09. Artem Slutskii Target Competition +0″476 10. Ariel Levi TDE +0″595 11. Gianmarco Quaresmini Dinamic Motorsport +0″697 12. Jorge Lorenzo Team Q8 Hi Perform +0″747 13. Aldo Festante Dinamic Motorsport +0″775 14. Leonardo Caglioni Ombra Racing +0″898 15. Zakhar Slutskii Target Competition +0″938 16. Pietro Armanni Ombra Racing +0″948 17. Andrea Fontana Ebimotors +0″991 18. Benedetto Strignano Villorba Corse +1″096 19. Enrico Fulgenzi EF Racing +1″269 20. Alexandre Papadopulos Tsunami RT +1″611 21. Francesco Braschi Dinamic Motorsport +1″690 22. Alberto De Amicis Ebimotors +1″786 23. Paolo Gnemmi Ebimotors +1″881 24. Alex De Giacomi Tsunami RT +2″044 25. Francesco Maria Fenici AB Racing +2″134 26. Giuseppe Guirreri Raptor Engineering +2″334 27. Gianluca Giorgi BeDriver +2″513 28. Ilario Introna Ghinzani Arco Motorsport +2″842 29. Livio Selva Ghinzani Arco Motorsport +2″860 30 Johannes Zelger Tsunami RT +3″148 31. Max Montagnese Team Malucelli +3″478 32. Marco Galassi Team Malucelli 3″818 33. Huilin Han AB Racing +4″070 34. Paolo Venerosi Ebimotors +4″251 35. Massimo Raptor Engineering shuttle +6″410