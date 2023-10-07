The 35 participants in the penultimate round of the Porsche Carrera Cup have all recovered after yesterday’s tests and free practice at the Misano World Circuit, which in the meantime has opened the doors of the Porsche Festival. The Italian single-make championship will be the highlight of motorsport within the great Porsche Italia event and at 12.15pm (with live streaming from 12.00pm on www.carreracupitalia.it and the championship’s social channels) everything is ready for qualifying.

Yesterday the fastest were Ten Voorde in the tests and Iaquinta in the night free practice, but all the contenders for the title and for the race victory seem to have the possibility of fighting for pole position for both races, especially given the minimal gaps last night .

In reality, in the afternoon Ten Voorde had trailed his closest pursuer, Bertonelli, by more than 3 tenths, showing even better ideal potential, so much so that the pole-record time for the “992” was set by the same Dutchman in May (1’35” 104) might not be enough and, heat permitting in this unusual October which is almost summery during the day, the 1.35 wall is really at risk.

In the meantime, the EF Racing team has restored Ten Voorde’s car with a broken driveshaft in free practice, while everything is ok in Bertonelli’s garage, who last May was the only one to remain in the wake of the leader: “It was free practice different compared to the test – commented the Tuscan driver -. In free practice we had sets of tires that weren’t very good in terms of mileage and we also found traffic, evidently the darkness doesn’t help many. Instead in the test we used new tires and I’m satisfied. Ten Voorde is a little ahead of us, however, the weather did it later and the track was probably more favourable. This explains the gap to me. Let’s see if in qualifying at midday the weather will be really hot or not because perhaps we found a setup that could benefit the situation we’re in. Let’s see, for now I’m happy with the car and team.”

Among the protagonists, the Ombra Racing standard-bearers also seem to have found the right rhythm, with all three cars of the Bergamo team constantly in the top-10, as well as Agostini for Villorba Corse. The Dinamic team is expected at the top, with the host Amati who has so far always preceded the reigning champion Quaresmini, who for his part seems to have solved the problems he suffered during the weekend held in Misano in May.

So pay attention to Malucelli and Cerqui, who tells his somewhat “Doctor Jekyll and Mister Hyde” version of Friday after the 16th time in the test and the second one just ahead of Iaquinta: “Unfortunately in the test I wasn’t actually able to try to new tire because due to a mix-up they basically made me serve the penalty received for track limit twice, but what we did in free practice was positive and therefore I can feel confident in view of this Saturday”.

Among those recovered, in addition to Ten Voorde, there is Max Montagnese, protagonist in the Michelin Cup. The Calabrian driver had suffered an unusual tire blowout during testing and only in the following free practice session was it understood what was actually success.

The tire was damaged due to a broken hub, an inconvenience which in the evening session yesterday had forced Montagnese into the pits prematurely with only 7 laps completed.