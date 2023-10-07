It was a crackling start between tests and free practices that the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia experienced yesterday at the Misano World Circuit, in which the two multiple-time single-make champions on the grid were immediately on display, the international one from the Supercup, Ten Voorde, and the one national, Iaquinta.

The Dutchman from EF Racing, leading the general classification, was the fastest in the two hours of pre-race testing in the afternoon, among other things with a really interesting time, 1’35″581, with which he broke away by at least 3 tenths all direct competition for the title.

Then the twist in night practice, when Ten Voorde, with only 8 laps under his belt, had to return to the pits due to an unusual problem with his driveshaft. Work not completely completed, therefore, who, aware of the fact that he remained the favorite in this morning’s qualifying, commented as follows: “Driving in the dark was quite fun, even if I only did a few laps due to the broken axle shaft. It was equally special, because it reminded me of the endurance experience. For pole position we will have to drive as fast as possible in every corner and put everything together. The team, Enrico Fulgenzi and I are pushing and we will do so again today.”

Just this morning in Misano the gates of the Porsche Festival opened, which acts as a prestigious and passionate setting for this penultimate round of the 2023 Carrera Cup Italia, which between the Porsche Esports final, this morning’s qualifying at 12.15 with the first time of live streaming on www.carreracupitalia.it from 12.00 and race 1 at night will experience a Saturday to the max.

Just as Iaquinta hopes to do, barring miracles now out of contention for the title after the contact with the Masters and retirement in Monza race 1, but confirmed as one of Ten Voorde’s most difficult rivals, accustomed to challenging him also in the Supercup.

The Calabrian driver of Ghinzani Arco Motorsport finished ninth, six tenths behind the Dutchman in the test, but then in the evening free practice he was the fastest, turning in 36 overall in a session that everyone tried to maximize with a view to race 1, also trying to take the references in the dark, among other things with the risk of running into the violation of track limits too many times which here in Misano creates many problems for the riders themselves and the commissioners.

Iaquinta also took advantage of the test to have a check on the car following the restoration of the 911 GT3 Cup number 38 after Monza. Then he concluded Friday with a positive comment: “Good both during the day and at night. I’m very confident, also because I didn’t have new tires in the test. In free practice under equal conditions I’d say we’re in good shape. Looking at the standings in fact I can’t say that he won’t challenge me for the pole position, let’s see how it goes, I’ll certainly give it my all.”

Also because, given the importance of what’s at stake at this point of the season, the issue won’t just concern the two of them…