The penultimate stage of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia hosted a special meeting of the young people of the Scholarship Program yesterday afternoon with Larry Ten Voorde, the Dutch champion who made himself available to the Porsche Italia staff to talk about his experience to the unders who populate the single-brand championship tricolour, starting with difficulties, defeats and hard work rather than even numerous victories.

What emerged was “an inspirational meeting”, as underlined by Aldo Festante, capable among other things of striking and exciting not only the young people to whom it was dedicated. Naturally, Ten Voorde’s words, despite coming from a driver who is still young and well under 30, have the solid foundations of a vast world of experience gained (especially in the Porsche sector), but the Dutchman also described some details of his beginnings career, when he even went to ask for loans to subsidize himself.

But it is above all on the attitude, the mentality, the writing down of everything and the dedication towards work and respect for oneself, colleagues, teams and commissioners (who… are always right) that Ten Voorde concentrated on in his answers.

Like when he was asked if he preferred an understeer or oversteer car: “Good question. Personally I prefer to push a lot and therefore perhaps I prefer an understeering car more, even if it can become more treacherous. But the thought I would like to share with you is that when you are on the track and the setup has been done there are no more engineers. It is you who must give your best, even when situations seem more difficult. What I learned is that you have a few laps available to change your approach and therefore focus not only on a certain situation, but on many different situations. You have to try different things and styles.”

To give another example, Giuseppe Guirreri, the youngest among the rookies this year with just 17 years of age, asked for advice for a driver who is just at the beginning of his career and Ten Voorde responded thus: “The first what is to start focusing and reflecting on your personal experiences. Continuously learn from those. In the beginning it’s not how much you shine, but how hard you work. For example, before this weekend in Misano I did 250 laps on the simulator.”

Yet at Misano the Dutchman had already won two races in May, so he wouldn’t even need it: “You always need it. I learned from my mental coach that after one race is already before the other.” In short, a now established character who continues not to neglect small details and at the same time remains respectful of all the elements of the circus of which he is part.

In addition to curiosities about training, preparation and psychological aspects (“how do you manage mistakes?”; “what do you focus on just before going out on the track”), there was no shortage of more technical questions, from setup aspects on braking to warming up and from tire pressures to clutch releases at the start, and there was no shortage of Supercup champion gems.

“I remember my first year in the Carrera Cup in 2020 – Festante, who earned the Scholarship Program nomination that year, commented at the end -: he won the Supercup and I followed him a lot. A top level driver. It was motivating and exciting to discover what’s behind such a champion. He makes it clear that a bad race, qualifying or season means nothing if you are someone who wants to work and sacrifice more every day. And this is what is sometimes needed by us who perhaps feel lost under pressure. Listening to these words of comfort makes us understand that everything doesn’t fall from the sky, rather we have to work hard and even in the face of defeats strengthen ourselves as he did and still does.”

Coincidentally, just last night Ten Voorde was forced to retire while he was leading race 1 and lost the lead in the general classification of the Carrera Cup Italia. To the microphones he didn’t bat an eyelid: “Really a shame, but it’s racing!”.