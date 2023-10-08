It’s an Alex De Giacomi revved up at the end of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia weekend at the Porsche Festival in Misano. The driver from Brescia hasn’t managed a double in the Michelin Cup for some time, this year also thanks to the almost unbeatable Alberto De Amicis.

In Romagna, however, the standard bearer of Tsunami RT, also awarded as the best gentleman driver of the weekend, found himself in every way and added today’s victory in race 2 to the great category success obtained last night in race 1 , a success that postpones the celebration for the title of Ebimotors’ rival, who still remains first in the standings despite the first match point eluding him (among other things starting from pole).

It’s a nice exchange between the two contenders in the podium area in the middle of the Porsche Festival paddock between the two contenders: “I knew that Alberto was fast – said De Giacomi – and today he proved it for the umpteenth time , let’s try to make him sweat this title, it will be hard but we’ll try!”.

De Amicis only needs two points and in Imola the only thing to avoid will be the well-known “little arm” syndrome: “It’s not an easy end to the season – replied the driver from Guidonia -, then when you start to take stock It’s a big struggle with numbers. There are only two points left in the next races so we are happy with the third and second place obtained here in Misano this weekend. Now we think about Imola and hope to conclude the championship in race 1. With an opponent like this I know it won’t be easy…”.