At the end of a race with repeated twists and turns, Keagan Masters is the surprise star of the night race 1 at the Porsche Festival, which in Misano is the most prestigious setting for the penultimate round of the Carrera Cup Italia of the season. The young South African from Ombra Racing, fast as always and above all on this prestigious evening very solid, finished in front of everyone after starting from the third row, having recovered and at the same time also taking advantage of the brawls and technical problems that targeted the protagonists who they preceded him.

Starting with those that targeted poleman Larry Ten Voorde, with signs already on the reconnaissance lap. The Dutch ace of EF Racing was forced to stop in the pits after a few laps due to a mechanical failure after taking the lead at the start ahead of Simone Iaquinta (Ghinzani Arco Motorsport), who in the meantime had overtaken Matteo Malucelli who started in front to him in the front row.

On the second lap Ten Voorde and Iaquinta came into contact at the Tramonto curve and the Calabrian ended up spinning, falling into the middle of the group and then recovering to eighth place at the finish line, which immediately became tenth due to the 10 second penalty imposed on him during the race for the same contact with the Dutchman.

The contact with Iaquinta would not have had any impact on the subsequent withdrawal of Ten Voorde, who withdrew shortly afterwards due to other problems. With the championship leader out of the running and Iaquinta lagging behind, Malucelli took the lead and with a fast lap (1’36″051) he controlled the race until 4 laps from the end, when a sudden alarm on the accelerator forced him to slow down.

Masters, who had previously overtaken Diego Bertonelli, and the Tuscan helot himself from Bonaldi Motorsport immediately fell on the pace of Team Malucelli. Both soon overtook him, with Masters first and Bertonelli (very important points for him) second at the finish line.

Malucelli therefore resisted the final assaults of Riccardo Agostini, managing to maintain at least the third step of the podium and still maintain fundamental points. The Villorba Corse driver from Padua also finished fourth, making up for a difficult Saturday in qualifying, while the host Giorgio Amati completed the top-5 with the first of Dinamic Motorsport’s 911 GT3 Cups.

The young man from Rimini preceded Alberto Cerqui, who paid for a negative start and then recovered to sixth place with Be Driver, and his teammate Gianmarco Quaresmini, seventh and sensationally returned to the top of the standings by just one point on Ten Voorde.

Brilliant eighth on his debut in the Carrera Cup Italia was the Israeli Ariel Levi, who with the 911 GT3 Cup of TDE finished ahead of his compatriot Artem Slutskii, excellent ninth with Target Competition, and the aforementioned and penalized Iaquinta, who completed the top-10 over Enrico Fulgenzi, who was also penalized 5 seconds for abuse of track limit.

At the end of race 1 of the Porsche Festival the championship is completely reopened and remains alive in the Michelin Cup too. Points leader Alberto De Amicis (Ebimotors) did not capitalize on the category pole position, overtaken on the first lap by both Alex De Giacomi (Tsunami RT) and Francesco Fenici (AB Racing), who then finished in that order.

For De Giacomi it is the second victory of the season, which brings him a little closer to De Amicis, third ahead of Gianluca Giorgi (BeDriver) and teammate Paolo Gnemmi.

With Ten Voorde and Malucelli once again sharing the front row and a revolutionized classification still very open to any solution, tomorrow (Sunday) race 2 completes the super weekend of the Carrera Cup Italia at the Porsche Festival at 3.20pm.

Live free-to-air TV is planned on Cielo (26 digital terrestrial) and on satellite through Sky Sport Arena (Sky 204), as well as live streaming always in HD on www.carreracupitalia.it.