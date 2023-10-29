It’s almost time for the long-awaited (especially by the challengers of the leader Ten Voorde) the qualifying round of the last round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia in Imola.

A session that in the morning could really say a lot about the rest of the weekend considering the situation in the general classification, where the very fast Dutchman is in the lead and in the case of pole position he could further extend, if not even close the accounts for the title definitively.

Challenging him and trying to overturn the predictions are mathematically six other drivers in the running, all not particularly brilliant in yesterday’s free practice (in time, because the work in general, according to what was stated, was done well).

Among these there was also a problem for Amati, who had to miss the last 20 minutes of the session. The Dinamic team has resolved the problem with the engine used by the driver from Rimini, who will soon line up regularly at the start of qualifying (as well as Zelger with Tsunami RT, immediately stopped yesterday by a water leak).

The fastest on Friday was Ten Voorde in 1’44”760 ahead of the newly arrived transalpine champion Klein and Iaquinta, even if the best split times and therefore also the ideal lap would reward the latter.

As has often already happened to him, the double champion from Ghinzani Arco Motorsport always lapped very close to Ten Voorde and in qualifying he has every intention of confirming himself at the top also to make up for a particular year which essentially took a negative turn with the Monza patatrac with Masters two rounds ago.

Iaquinta’s ideal time yesterday would have been 1’44″406 (Ten Voorde 1’44″571), but the Calabrian driver himself was not at all excited by the times achieved (and missed), quite the opposite: “In free practice all good, we have a bit of work to do because we weren’t perfect, but all in all good and I wasn’t able to finish my best lap because I found De Amicis at Rivazza. The times are high anyway, I’m not happy.”

The limits according to the two-time titleholder should be faster. And not by little: “We need to do a second better with used tyres. Pole must be in the low 43s.” In reality, some even speak of a net 43 if not even below.

In fact, apart from finding a super clean lap with 37 Porsches on the track, a lot will also depend on the conditions that the drivers will find, with yesterday’s strong wind blowing more docilely on the Santerno circuit this morning, also favoring even more pleasant temperatures ( you could even get to the limit of the ideal on asphalt) with the sun shining in the sky.

The only certain thing is that the competitive spirit will be at the highest levels to be able to get ahead of Ten Voorde…