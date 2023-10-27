The fact of being in front already in Friday’s free practice when you are fighting for a championship certainly helps, in any case Larry Ten Voorde has so far always been able to appear calm and smiling in the Carrera Cup Italia and Imola today is no exception.

The Dutch driver of Enrico Fulgenzi Racing doesn’t bat an eyelid as he waits for his turn for the photo shooting scheduled in the post free practice and in a calm but self-confident tone he comments on the session that opened the appointment that will decide the title: ” Free practice went quite well. We tested the balance, the driving… I think the track allows different trajectories because you can go on the curbs in various ways and the following line will be different. I like Imola, I have good memories and it’s a track with many passions and when you drive in the Carrera Cup Italia the passion is even greater!”.

The 27-year-old Dutchman knows which buttons to touch, fresh from his third title in the Carrera Cup Germany, already twice king in the Porsche Supercup and now ready to attack his first title in the Porsche Italia single-make series from the top of his first position in the standings .

Tomorrow (Saturday) could already become the right day, between qualifying and race 1: “I couldn’t wait to get to this last round, I will give everything for myself and for Enrico Fulgenzi. He also did everything necessary to put together all this. Of course I would really like to bring the title to the boys but let’s not forget that the competition is at a very high level. There are many riders who can fight for the title and it will certainly be an exciting event.”

The last thought is in view of the qualifications which will decide the two starting grids of the Imola races: “The times will drop in qualifying, obviously we will be faster, the track improves with every lap and tomorrow with new rubber with 37 Porsches on the track it will improve a lot, it will be fun!”.