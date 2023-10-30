However, despite their vast experience in TCR, at the beginning of the season they tiptoed into the world of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia, but in Imola, yesterday, during qualifying and race 1 of the last round of 2023, they crowned it with a Saturday their first season in the Italian single-brand championship was perfect.

And so the members of Target Competition enjoyed for a long time, albeit almost with “composition”, typical of Alto-Adige, the pole, the fastest lap and the victory obtained by Marvin Klein, the strong French driver hired precisely to have a leading reference in the team, also for the young twins born in 2001 Artem and Zakhar Slutskii.

Klein has certainly carried out the task so far and we will see again today in race 2 whether he can get back on the podium, but the team has certainly also been able to both follow him and give him a 911 GT3 Cup tuned to excellent levels and also the strategy to opt for two new Michelins in support (playing a “joker” in the middle) further helped in the direct comparison with a champion like Ten Voorde and also compared to the Italian competition.

Last but not least, Klein is also helping the team’s two rookies to grow (first in the tests, in Imola also in a race weekend as if it were the final check for this 2023). And the Slutskii, from the beginning of the year to today, have shown great progression on the track and within the Scholarship Program.

Despite some ups and downs, the two have grown visibly and just yesterday Artem came close to the top-5 again (Zakhar was also fighting, but then he messed up a bit in the duel with Bertonelli, sins of youth. ..): getting into it consistently is the next objective.

Just as for a compact team well aware of the goals to be achieved, the work and program planning is already projected towards 2024, where it really seems that the intentions are to constantly field three cars at the start of the new season…