Sun and pleasant temperatures will embrace the decisive race 2 of the last round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia in Imola. Yesterday in the race won by the French poleman Klein, the Italian single-make brand awarded the Michelin Cup title to De Amicis and Team to Dinamic Motorsport, but it is today that the final challenge to decide the 2023 overall champion will take place.

The clear favourite, a role that doesn’t seem to weigh on him at all (and it didn’t even weigh on him at the start of the season), is Ten Voorde, who today as a further advantage will start from pole position and for whom some placings could also be enough, given the advantage of 17 points which he boasts over Quaresmini and 25 over Agostini.

“Everything is still open – declares the Dutchman –. In race 1 I had fun, I started very well and was in the lead but then there was the red flag which brought me back to second position at the start. Naturally I pushed and got very heavy points. But everyone pushed harder and today is the grand finale: starting from pole position is very important and I will give my all.”

On the race 1 grid, which starts at 1pm with live TV on Sky Sport Max and Cielo and live streaming on www.carreracupitalia.it, Ten Voorde will position himself ahead of Iaquinta, Klein, Agostini and Quaresmini.

If Agostini is still mathematically in the running but with the maximum of 26 points up for grabs his chances of competing are residual, Quaresmini can have some more hope and in any case it is once again the reigning champion from Briescia who reaches the last stop with still fuel in his body and in the car to fight for the title.

“I did everything on Saturday to try to keep the championship open until the end – underlines Quaresmini –. I pushed 110%, I didn’t want to let Larry escape in any way and in fact I believed in it until the end, I did everything to stay as attached as possible. Today we have our last chance because the points advantage that Larry has are important, but as long as there is a chance I believe in it. However, in race 1 I had one of my best races, a fight against two great champions in the “Cup” and with this brand. Being there with them and playing the race lap after lap made me very happy.”

The rankings ahead of the final

Overall: 1. Ten Voorde 160; 2. Quaresmini 143; 3. Augustines 135; 4. Bertonelli 121; 5. Cerqui 115; 6. Beloved 114; 7. Malucelli 110; 8. Iaquinta 85; 9. Festante 75; 10. Strignano 70.

Michelin Cup: 1. De Amicis 154; 2. De Giacomi 129; 3. Phoenix 91; 4. George 69; 5. Gnemmi 63.

Team: 1. Dinamic Motorsport 290; 2. Villorba Corse 212; 3. Enrico Fulgenzi Racing 187; 4. Shadow Racing 168; 5. Bonaldi Motorsport 126.