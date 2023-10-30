Jorge Lorenzo and Francesco Braschi’s 2023 in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia ends one day and one race early. After the off-track crashes in which they were protagonists yesterday in race 1, the damage sustained by their respective 911 GT3 Cups did not allow the teams to quickly recover to be able to field them in today’s race 2.

Lorenzo, protagonist for the second consecutive season as official driver of the Q8 Hi Perform Team, went out around mid-race on the Rivazza, hitting the guards and described the incident as follows: “I arrived at the braking point of the Rivazza and it wasn’t turning, when I I started using the brake and the car went into a spin and without being able to stop I hit the barriers.”

Yesterday the three-time MotoGP champion qualified 19th for race 1 and today in race 2 he should have started from 17th place, Braschi, instead, started 21st while today he would have positioned himself on the 24th spot on the grid.

In race 1, the young Dinamic Motorsport rookie ended up, also rather violently, against the Tosa barriers after coming into contact with Benny Strignano’s car in the initial stages, causing a red flag which then forced the group to make a new starting from scratch.

Below i times with which the protagonists of the Carrera Cup qualified for race 2, ready to start the grand finale of the season which will shortly decide the overall title between Ten Voorde, Quaresmini and mathematically also Agostini (Lorenzo and Braschi will naturally not be on the grid ).

POS. Team Tempo/Distacco Driver 01. Larry Ten Voorde EF Racing 1’43”327 02. Simone Iaquinta Ghinzani Arco Motorsport +0″225 03. Marvin Klein Target Competition +0″340 04. Riccardo Agostini Villorba Corse +0″538 05. Gianmarco Quaresmini Dynamic Motorsport +0″559 06. Diego Bertonelli Bonaldi Motorsport +0″825 07. Artem Slutskii Target Competition +0″901 08. Pietro Armanni Ombra Racing +0″946 09. Ariel Levi TDE +0″989 10. Matteo Malucelli Team Malucelli +1″006 11. Giorgio Amati Dynamic Motorsport +1″045 12. Aldo Festante Dynamic Motorsport +1″153 13. Zakhar Slutskii Target Competition +1″176 14. Alberto Cerqui BeDriver +1″206 15. Horst Felix Felbermayr TDE +1″214 16. Leonardo Caglioni Ombra Racing +1″218 17. Jorge Lorenzo Team Q8 Hi Perform +1″393 18. Andrea Fontana Ebimotors +1″467 19. Sebastian Freymuth Raptor Engineering +1″535 20. Enrico Fulgenzi EF Racing +1″711 21. Anthony Imperato Ombra Racing +1″837 22. Alberto De Amicis Ebi Motors +1″933 23. Benedetto Strignano Villorba Corse +1″998 24. Francesco Braschi Dinamic Motorsport +2″012 25. Alex 26. Gianluca Giorgi BeDriver +2″389 27. Francesco Maria Fenici AB Racing +2″677 28. Giuseppe Guirreri Raptor Engineering +2″782 29. Alexandre Papadopulos Tsunami RT +2 31. Carlo Scanzi Ghinzani Arco Motorsport +3″218 32. Max Montagnese Team Malucelli +3″627 33. Johannes Zelger Tsunami RT +4″119 34. Livio Selva Ghinzani Arco Motorsport +4 . Huilin Han AB Racing +4″636 36. Marco Galassi Team Malucelli +5″053 37. Paolo Venerosi Pesciolini Ebimotors +5″085