Hard-fought and technically complex qualifying for the last round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia underway in Imola, in which Marvin Klein jumped into pole position for race 1 this afternoon at 3.20pm (live on Sky Sport Max and www.carreracupitalia.it).

The young French driver, already a two-time champion in the Carrera Cup France, makes no mistakes in his first qualifying in the Porsche Italia single-make series and pushes the Target Competition 911 GT3 Cup to a time of 1’43″062, i.e. that clear 43 that at the on the eve some of the protagonists had actually indicated as an objective to earn the start at the pole.

In the race Klein will start ahead of Simone Iaquinta, two tenths behind. The standard bearer of Ghinzani Arco Motorsport surprised at the end when he displaced Larry Ten Voorde from the front row, overtaking him by just 8 thousandths.

The threesome at the top was exciting, where in the end the Dutch ace could well settle for third place for two very good reasons: today the leader of Enrico Fulgenzi Racing will position himself ahead of all his pursuers for the title, while for race 2 of on Sunday he earned pole position (and 2 further championship points).

Remaining on Saturday, alongside Ten Voorde in the final the reigning champion Gianmarco Quaresmini rose to fourth. The Dinamic Motorsport driver (who also encountered a gravel exit at Rivazza which caused a brief red flag in the second half of the session) is almost 6 tenths behind and precedes the Villorba Corse standard-bearer Riccardo Agostini by a tenth. The trio leading the championship is thus all contained in the top-5 and promises sparks in the afternoon.

Sixth at eight tenths went to third row Diego Bertonelli (Bonaldi Motorsport), capable of confirming himself among the best ahead of the young Slutskii twins. The two Israeli brothers of Target Competition are “led” by poleman Klein in the role of coach and the progress also within the Scholarship Program in Imola was evident.

Zakhar Slutskii qualified seventh, limiting the gap from his teammate to under second, his twin Artem is immediately behind him with another rookie in his wake, Pietro Armanni from Brescia, also on the ball and one second behind the first 911 GT3 Cup by Ombra Racing.

While Aldo Festante (Dinamic Motorsport) completes the top-10 at 1″1, among those who would mathematically still be in the running for the title, teammate Giorgio Amati follows 11th, Matteo Malucelli is 14th and Alberto Cerqui only 17th. With in all likelihood the traffic factor will also have played its part.

In the Michelin Cup the leader Alberto De Amicis does not fail the first objective of the weekend and with Ebimotors he will start 22nd overall and on pole in the category, with the full intention of closing the accounts with the title.

As in the championship standings, Alex De Giacomi follows him, second in the Michelin Cup with the usual determination and the Tsunami team, while third is Gianluca Giorgi, who confirmed the good pace glimpsed in free practice with BeDriver, and Francesco Fenici (AB Racing) and Paolo Gnemmi (Ebimotors) seal the top-5.

Qualifying for race 1

