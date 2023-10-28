In Imola, a two-stroke race 1 on the Saturday of the last round of the 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup Italia is archived with the victory of poleman Marvin Klein.

The double French Target Competition champion triumphed and delivered the first center at the end of a race which saw two real starts: the first carried out regularly from a standstill, the second behind the safety car after the Tosa Francesco on the first lap Braschi (who came into slight contact with Benedetto Strignano) ended up off the track against the barriers.

All went well for the Dinamic Motorsport rookie, but the race was immediately interrupted with a red flag to remove the Catholic’s car and restore the barriers damaged in the crash. At that point everything was reset and the positions restored for the new start and race 1 shortened by 5 minutes (25 minutes + 1 lap the new distance).

The ones who “lost” most of all were Larry Ten Voorde (Enrico Fulgenzi Racing) and Simone Iaquinta (Ghinzani Arco Motorsport), who at the first start already at Tamburello had managed to take the lead by burning Klein and the other to pull himself up from fifth in third place in pursuit of the two foreign drivers after overtaking Gianmarco Quaremsini (Dinamic Motorsport) and Riccardo Agostini (Villorba Corse).

At the “real” start, however, also due to the safety car, the grid positions remained frozen, with Klein ahead of Ten Voorde, Quaresmini, Agostini and Iaquinta, although the latter, with a nice maneuver at Rivazza 1 shortly after he overtook the correct driver from Padua, taking fourth place.

The top 5 positions will not change again until the finish line, but especially among the top three the race was very close, even after a new restart by the safety car, which actually returned to the track for just one lap following Jorge’s off-track Lorenzo at Rivazza almost halfway through the race.

Klein hammered out fast lap after fast lap (the best, the last, in 1’44″246), while in the final Ten Voorde began to think in terms of the championship, reducing the pressure on the French leader and taking home a very precious second a place that increasingly projects him to the top of the rankings.

After race 1 the only ones who still have mathematical hopes of the title are above all Quaresmini, third on the podium complete with the Team title for Dinamic Motorsport (also thanks to Giorgio Amati’s seventh place) and now in fact 17 behind the Dutch ace, and Agostini, who finished fifth behind Iaquinta and is now 25 points from the top (his title chances are actually minimal).

Race 2 in Imola will decide the overall champion tomorrow (Sunday) at 1.00 pm with live TV on Sky Sport Max, free-to-air on Cielo and in live streaming on www.carreracupitalia.it.

Diego Bertonelli (DInamic Motorsport) was eliminated from the game after having fought for a long time in race 1 with his rivals and then with Zakhar Slutskii, who after two laps of duels with the Tuscan driver ended up spinning and ending up in the rear.

It’s a shame for the Israeli rookie of Target Competition, who performed an excellent performance just like his twin Artem Slutskii, who managed to finish with a convincing sixth place ahead of Amati, the other Israeli Ariel Levi (TDE), Bertonelli (ninth in the end) and Leonardo Caglioni (Ombra Racing), who however stopped on the return lap.

Race 1 decided the Michelin Cup title. An unequivocal finish featuring a lively Alberto De Amicis. The Ebimotors standard-bearer would have needed 2 points to close the score with Alex De Giacomi, but the driver from Guidonia took pole and victory ahead of his rival from Tsunami RT and is the new champion of the category.

The Michelin Cup podium is therefore completed by Gianluca Giorgi, excellent third with BeDriver ahead of Francesco Fenici (AB Racing) and Paolo Gnemmi (Ebimotors).