For the 37 participants in the last round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia, the weekend in Imola began with a briefing with race director Massimiliano Ghinassi, which will now continue with the free practice session scheduled for the afternoon.

With all the titles still to be decided, the theme of the day is already the one that will concern Saturday. The challengers for the overall title, and in particular the six pursuers of the current leader Ten Voorde, already have a clear main objective to continue the chase for the 2023 crown: to put the wheels in front of everyone in tomorrow’s qualifying, which seems to be the condition crucial to play their chances of advancing in the rankings.

The previous results and the ranking situation, with the Dutch ace boasting 12 points over Quaresmini, 15 over Agostini and a substantial handful more over Bertonelli, Cerqui, Malucelli and Amati, do not leave too much room for imagination, after all: already On Saturday the EF Racing standard-bearer could close the game and therefore winning race 1, possibly from pole position, will be fundamental.

Among other things, with the current weather clear, even if rather windy, it seems there will be no room for possible unforeseen (bad) weather events which could perhaps favor surprises or shuffle some cards.

Even the situation of the “jolly” Michelin tires still to be exploited is almost completely “clear”, in the sense that the only one to have finished the “supply” is Malucelli, while all the other 6 challengers for the title will be able to use a further set of new tyres.

After today’s free practice, qualifying on Saturday will decide the starting grid for both races from 10.00 to 10.40, while race 1 starts at 3.20 pm, which will be broadcast live on Sky Sport Max (Sky channel 205).

The final match 2 will take place on Sunday at 12.25pm ​​with live coverage scheduled both on Sky Sport Max and free-to-air on Cielo (digital terrestrial channel 26). Both will also be available in live streaming in HD on the official website www.carreracupitalia.it