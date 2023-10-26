Imola decides all the fates of the 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup Italia with a seven-strong roster of big names ready to ignite the chase for the title and many other top drivers (including new ones!) expected in the final challenge on the track next weekend (27-29 October).

It is a last round of great occasions from which the champions of a vibrant season characterized by constantly growing quality and numbers will emerge. 37 protagonists of ten different nationalities are ready to compete on the legendary ups and downs of the Santerno circuit, a record already achieved in Monza this year and which returns at the crucial moment.

Seven are therefore still in the running for the title of absolute champion, at least mathematically. At the moment the top of the class is Larry Ten Voordewho won on five out of six occasions this season with the Enrico Fulgenzi Racing – Centro Porsche Udine team.

Already a two-time champion of the Porsche Supercup and fresh from his third title in the German Carrera Cup, the Dutch ace is the natural favorite but the finals still have to be won and with 56 points still up for grabs his lead in the standings is not that wide, at least on his first pursuers: the reigning champion Gianmarco Quaresmini12 points behind Dinamic Motorsport – Centro Porsche Brescia, and the 2015 champion Riccardo Agostini, third, 15 points behind Villorba Corse – Centro Porsche Treviso.

The three teams involved will also compete for the Team title, while, among many new features and confirmations, the 911 GT3 Cup of the Q8 Hi Perform Team will also line up in Imola, entrusted to the official driver Jorge Lorenzothe three-time MotoGP champion who aims to crown his second season on four wheels in the best possible way.

The two decisive races of the Carrera Cup Italia are scheduled for Saturday at 3.20pm with live TV on Sky Sport Max and Sunday at 12.25pm ​​again on Sky Sport Max and free-to-air on Cielo. Over the distance of 30 minutes + 1 lap, both will also be available in live streaming in HD on the official website www.carreracupitalia.it.

Settebello.

Among the challengers of Ten Voorde, who is “scary” more than for the advantage for what he has been able to demonstrate so far in the face of the considerable Italian competition, in addition to Quaresmini and Agostini, their chances of the title will be played out on the 4909 meters of the Imola circuit both the 2021 champion Alberto search (BeDriver – Centro Porsche Piacenza) and Diego Bertonelli (Bonaldi Motorsport – Porsche Center Bergamo).

Both are chasing a little further away but during the season they have shown that they can aim for success on several occasions (Cerqui won race 2 at Mugello, Bertonelli boasts 4 podiums).

With residual chances of the title, but still mathematically in the running, they therefore follow the expert driver from Forlì Matteo Malucelli (Team Malucelli – Centro Porsche Pesaro) and another from Romagna, the young Rimini native Giorgio They say (Dinamic Motorsport – Centro Porsche Verona), the last of the seven contenders aiming to make a “first” and one of the protagonists of the Scholarship Programme.

Scholarship in… nomination!

One of the budding talents of the Porsche Italia coaching program will be nominated on Sunday after race 2 for the International Shoot Out, the final event which will involve the youngest drivers from the various Carrera Cups around the world competing for the chance to become Junior Porsche driver.

In Imola there will be eight under 23s from the Scholarship Program at the start, including Amati (who however is not eligible because in the meantime he has exceeded the age limit).

The two standard bearers of Ombra Racing Leonardo were present Caglioni (Porsche Center Padua) and Pietro Armani (Porsche Center Turin), the already 2020 winner Aldo Celebrant (Dinamic Motorsport – Centro Porsche Bologna), the youngest ever, the 17 year old Giuseppe Warriors (Raptor Engineering – Porsche Center Catania), the American rookie Alexandre Papadopoulos (Tsunami RT – Centro Porsche Latina) and the Artem brothers born in 2001 Slutskii (Centro Porsche Trento) and Zakhar Slutskii (Porsche Center Bolzano).

Already 14 titles on the track!

On the occasion of this last stage of the season, the two Israeli twins in the Target Competition team will be joined by one of the most awaited new entries, the 1999-born transalpine driver Marvin Klein (Porsche Center Bolzano).

The already two-time champion of the Carrera Cup France (2021 and 2022) and already a well-known face of the Supercup will thus be at the start of the Italian single-brand championship for the first time and will add further competitiveness to a lineup that will also welcome the 21-year-old German Sebastian among the new ones Freymuthin turn coming from the Carrera Cup Deutschland just won by Ten Voorde and entered in Imola with Raptor Engineering – Centro Porsche Catania.

Francesco, born in Pesaro in 2004, will be making his second appearance in the Italian series Braschi (Dinamic Motorsport – Centro Porsche Parma), who had made his debut in the stage of the Porsche Festival in Misano, coming close to the points zone at night, the American Anthony Imperato (Ombra Racing – Centro Porsche Padova) and the duo from the team The Driving Experiences – Centro Porsche Bari formed by the Israeli driver Ariel Levi and the 18 year old Austrian Horst Felix Felbermayr.

Among the Italians, the 2019 and 2020 champion Simone will go in search of a new exploit or revenge Iaquinta (Ghinzani Arco Motorsport – Porsche Centers Milan), Benedetto Strignano (Villorba Corse – Porsche Center Treviso), Andrea Fontana (Ebimotors – Centro Porsche Varese) and the 2013 champion Enrico Fulgenzi (Porsche Center Udine), with its team alongside Ten Voorde.

In total, between the Dutchman, Quaresmini, Iaquinta, Klein, Cerqui, Agostini and Fulgenzi himself, the Porsche “Cup” titles that will be flaunted at the start on the track are a total of 14! And in the end they will become 15…

Michelin Cup.

But Imola will also decide the Michelin Cup title. In total there will be 12 at the start and with 30 points up for grabs the current leader Alberto About Friends (Ebimotors – Centro Porsche Varese) will hunt for the placings necessary to become champion. Also in this case there is therefore a favorite and it is precisely the driver from Guidonia.

His closest pursuer is Alex From Giacomihowever 22 points behind and at the start with Tsunami RT – Centro Porsche Latina like his teammate Johannes Zelger.

For the podium in the championship, however, they trust three great protagonists of the season such as Francesco Maria Phoenicianstogether with the Chinese Huilin He with AB Racing – Porsche Centers Rome, Gianluca Giorgi (BeDriver – Centro Porsche Piacenza) and Paolo Gnemmiwho in Ebimotors in addition to De Amicis will find Paolo Venerous Little Fishes.

The outsiders of Team Malucelli Max complete the lineup Montagnese (Centro Porsche Modena) and Marco Galaxies (Centro Porsche Mantova), both already on the podium this season, and the Ghinzani Arco Motorsport duo with Livio Selva (Milan Porsche Centers) and Carlo Scanzi (Centro Porsche Firenze), the latter returning after the top-5 achieved in the first round of the year in Misano.

Complete program.

The grand finale of the Carrera Cup Italia in Imola will turn on the green light for the usual free practice session on Friday afternoon scheduled from 2.30pm to 3.30pm. Qualifying on Saturday morning will decide the starting grid for both races from 10.00 to 10.40. Also on Saturday, race 1 starts at 3.20pm and will be broadcast live on Sky Sport Max (Sky channel 205). The final race 2, however, kicks off on Sunday at 12.25pm ​​with live coverage scheduled both on Sky Sport Max and free-to-air on Cielo (digital terrestrial channel 26). Over the distance of 30 minutes + 1 lap, both races are also available in live streaming in HD on the official website www.carreracupitalia.it.

Rankings.

Absolute: 1. Ten Voorde 138; 2. Quaresmini 126; 3. Augustines 123; 4. Cerqui 115; 5. Bertonelli 114; 6. Malucelli 106; 7. Beloved 105; 8. Festante 73; 9. Iaquinta 71; 10. Strignano 70.

Michelin Cup: 1. De Amicis 139; 2. From James 117; 3. Phoenix 83; 4. George 59; 5. Gnemmi 57.

Team: 1. Dinamic Motorsport 264 points; 2. Villorba Corse 200; 3. EF Racing 164; 4. Shadow Racing 157; 5. Bonaldi Motorsport 119.

Those registered for Imola

N. Driver Team 2 Zakhar Slutskii Target Competition 3 Alberto Cerqui BeDriver 6 Giuseppe Guirreri Raptor Engineering 7 Sebastian Freymuth Raptor Engineering 8 Jorge Lorenzo Q8 Hi Perform 9 Andrea Fontana Ebimotors 10 Pietro Armanni Ombra Racing 11 Leonardo Caglioni Ombra Racing 12 Anthony Imperato Ombra Racing 14 Riccardo Agostini Villorba Corse 15 Aldo Festante Dinamic Motorsport 16 Ariel Levi The Driving Experiences 17 Enrico Fulgenzi EF Racing 21 Diego Bertonelli Bonaldi Motorsport 22 Artem Slutskii Target Competition 23 Matteo Malucelli Team Malucelli 24 Alexandre Papadopulos Tsunami RT 25 Larry Ten Voorde EF Racing 26 Marvin Klein Target Competition 27 Francesco Braschi Dinamic Motorsport 28 Giorgio Amati Dinamic Motorsport 30 Benedetto Strignano Villorba Corse 32 Gianmarco Quaresmini Dinamic Motorsport 33 Horst Felix Felbermayr The Driving Experiences 38 Simone Iaquinta Ghinzani Arco Motorsport 50 Francesco Maria Fenici AB Racing 51 Paolo Gnemmi Ebimotors 52 Alberto De Amicis Ebimotors 55 Carlo Scanzi Ghinzani Arco Motorsport 60 Marco Galassi Team Malucelli 64 Livio Selva Ghinzani Arco Motorsport 66 Paolo Venerosi Pesciolini Ebimotors 67 Alex De Giacomi Tsunami RT 69 Max Montagnese Team Malucelli 70 Gianluca Giorgi BeDriver 79 Johannes Zelger Tsunami RT 89 Huilin Hun AB Racing