The Michelin Cup is the first title awarded by the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia 2023 and is signed by Alberto De Amicis, poleman and winner of the category in race 1 of the last round underway in Imola.

An almost perfect season for the driver from Guidonia, who had been chasing the title since his return last year, where there was certainly no shortage of pure performances, but there was a lack of putting everything together.

This time the standard bearer of Ebimotors – Centro Porsche Varese left nothing to chance and especially in the first part of the season he was perfect, taking six victories out of six races. All those disputed.

A roadmap that left no way out for the opponents. The last to give up this afternoon was Alex De Giacomi, who with the Tsunami team played an excellent second half of the championship and tried until the end (also choosing new “joker” tires for the occasion).

However, there was nothing that could be done given the verve shown by the championship leader also on the Santerno circuit. He made today’s pole position and victory peremptory, almost as if to once again legitimize the well-deserved title.

“Today – said De Amicis, beaming after the podium celebration with sparkling wine and a laurel wreath – we demonstrated both in qualifying and in the race, especially in the first part, as long as it was necessary to push, that we are there, that we are going fast, that we can do great things. Alex was really good in this end of the season, with great concentration and head. He improved in his performances while I went back a bit. After the summer I certainly struggled more, but now we’re just happy. Exceptional teamwork with the Ebimotors team and the Varese Porsche Center. And then thanks to Sabrina, without whom there would be no possibility. Tonight we’re celebrating!”