As Simone Iaquinta, the winner, says, race 2 in Imola which concluded the 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup Italia and crowned champion Larry Ten Voorde, “it was crazy!”.

With the engines off, after the podium the already two-time champion (2019 and 2020) with Ghinzani Arco Motorsport, the team to which he returned this year, recounted in great detail the final challenge-show of this long and hard-fought racing season. Italian mono-brand store, in which he added his second success in 2023.

“I had a great pace – said the Calabrian driver -, I had a lot of it from the start, but then I lost the front splitter at the Tamburello and therefore I started to suffer from understeer. I went anyway, but Klein had more and I he resumed. From the middle onwards I competed in defence, I still enjoyed it! It was a wonderful challenge and the only time he really attacked me after I blocked while braking I managed to counterattack immediately when exiting the Rivazza was my only opportunity. Even at Tosa he was dangerous but there I didn’t give him any chance to get in. Then the final safety car helped me, but given how I defended myself I wouldn’t have given up even in the final laps!”

As mentioned, this 2023 saw him triumph twice in Italy (Vallelunga and Imola), but also fall into controversial episodes a bit with contacts and overtaking attempts that were certainly “generous” (as a thoroughbred fighter that he is) but at least on three occasions too “reckless”, so much so as to compromise his opportunity to fight for a third title that would have made history (he would have joined Alessandro Balzan).

It is the premise for thinking about 2024, in which he should return, and relaunch the challenge: “At the moment I should be back at the start again next year. Clearly I want to compete, I would like to go back and take back what I lost, the title!” . The competition is warned…