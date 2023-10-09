He was chased for a long time by himself and by the team directed by Andrea Palma and in the end at the Misano World Circuit Raptor Engineering celebrated Giuseppe Guirreri’s first point in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia.

The Sicilian rookie, who only turned 17 last September 30th, gave himself a nice birthday present in the most important, eagerly awaited and passionate round of the Italian single-brand championship, that of the Porsche Festival.

The Modena team also contributed to the great Porsche Italia event not only by fielding two 911 GT3 Cup by Centro Porsche Catania, but also by actively participating in various activities and “experiences”, making a third car available.

Great satisfaction arrived on the track, the new goal reached by a very young promise who, always followed by the team directed by Andrea Palma, is building her career one brick at a time. And he faces one of the most difficult championships ever, with 35 riders also at the start at Misano.

On Saturday evening Guirreri also took part in his first night race, a delicate experience but overcome with yet another finish line of the season. Then on Sunday afternoon, in race 2 the Sicilian driver climbed positions up to the points zone and that 15th place which allowed him to move his ranking in the Carrera Cup Italia for the first time.

The Sicilian driver, also involved in the Scholarship Programme, commented this is the exploit: “At the end of a weekend that was all growing, which didn’t start in the best way, I managed to get my first points. The Misano weekend ended positively and for the tenth time out of ten I saw the finish line. Now we’re going to Imola, a completely new track for me, even if in about ten days I’ll have the chance to carry out a test there.”

“In all it was the great event of the Porsche Festival – added Palma –, also came the satisfaction of bringing home a very important point for Giuseppe and the team. Important and inspiring for the future: our program is taking a step forward with each race. 2023 is a ‘school’ year for this very young boy, who still needs to travel a long way but has time on his side. Seeing that he learns something new at every race is really positive, especially in such a competitive and high-level championship. And so far he has never retired. I’m very happy with this weekend. The team also worked for the Porsche Festival and I am very satisfied with Navatta in the Michelin Cup, in his first truly challenging experiences, but capable of reaching the finish line once again, even in his first night.”