A welcome addition to the Carrera Cup Italia has recently arrived from Germany. Porsche Motorsport has in fact also admitted Aldo Festante among the 12 young people who will be protagonists of the International Shoot Out scheduled on the Portimao circuit in November.

At the end of the 2023 edition of the Italian single-brand championship, last Sunday the 23-year-old driver from Campania (also with a Canadian passport) was indicated by the Porsche Italia Scholarship Program staff as a possible wild card and in the end the Italian application was also successful.

News that first of all pleases Festante himself, who won the Italian Scholarship Program also in 2020 but then the annual international event with the best young people from the various Carrera Cups in the world was canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The group of 12 young people invited to Portugal will face various trials and tests both on and off the track, also interacting in English with the Porsche engineers and the opportunity is particularly coveted because it offers the possibility of becoming a Junior Porsche driver and in the past supported many young people through a budget to be allocated to a season in the Supercup.

In addition to Festante, here are the names and brands of origin of the other candidates for the most coveted nomination: Callum Hedge (Porsche Carrera Cup Australia), Dirk Schouten (Benelux), Morris Schuring and Loek Hartog (Deutschland; Hartog already participated last year) , Alessandro Ghiretti (France), Adam Smalley (Great Britain), Robert de Haan (Great Britain/Benelux), Riley Dickinson North America), Hampus Ericsson (Scandinavia), Valters Zviedris (North European Zone) and Johannes Kapfinger (Suisse).