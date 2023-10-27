Between the absolute and Michelin Cup there were several new entries in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia in the second part of the season which ends this weekend in the grand finale in Imola with all the titles up for grabs. Among these, the only one who had never ridden a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup even in a test is Francesco Braschi.

Born in 2004, the new representative of the Dinamic team made his debut in the last Misano round held as part of the Porsche Festival, he is ready to replicate the experience from today to Sunday in the Santerno stage and is the latest, clear example of a young driver who is starting to think “beyond” single-seater racing.

“In the meantime, let’s open all the doors and gain experience – said the young Catholic, not yet 19 years old -; we have estimated that the Porsche may be the closest to the formula. The fact that it doesn’t use ABS makes it resemble single-seaters, even if braking here is very difficult because you don’t see when the wheels lock.”

Braschi is involved in the Eurocup-3 (with the F.3) and in the season, with one event to go, with the Campos team he has so far collected 2 victories and 4 podiums. At Misano in the Carrera Cup he first came close to the points zone (16th) on his debut in the night race 1 on Saturday of the Porsche Festival, slowed down by a lapped, then in race 2 he was penalized for a contact with Jorge Lorenzo while they were fighting for the top 10, an unequivocal sign that performance progress had already occurred after the first race.

Now Braschi is waiting to restart the engines in Imola this afternoon for Friday’s free practice and regarding the Misano experience he commented as follows: “I felt good, the 911 GT3 Cup is a lot of fun. In race 1 I had never even tried the start and it immediately went well. I had a good race, naturally with a bit of… handbrake on because the goal was to do kilometers and see the finish line. The car has a lot of traction, I was surprised by the power and then obviously I’m still adapting, especially in braking, even if in the race I adjusted and blocked less. In Imola I want to verify everything and continue to improve.”