Sometimes the role of favorite is terribly uncomfortable, but at the end of the emotions of the penultimate stage of the Carrera Cup Italia staged in Misano in the setting of the Porsche Festival one cannot help but talk about it.

There was certainly no shortage of battles, contacts and twists, the most sensational being Ten Voorde’s withdrawal in race 1, and the general classification remained rather compact, so much so that the Dutchman himself cannot take anything for granted in the final in program in Imola on 28-29 October.

He remains the favorite, primarily for the merits and technique demonstrated on the track, perhaps more than ever in today’s race 2, conducted masterfully. If he is the champion, hats off, but it is also right that his Italian rivals continue to harbor some hope (net of an excellent Masters, winner in race 1 at night and second in race 2, but he was clearly a protagonist” commercial” this year).

Quaresmini managed to contain the damage and is now 12 points behind. Which are many or few depending on how you want to look at it, but they are certainly a positive boost in the face of the two almost anonymous sixth places (mostly due to a less than ideal qualification) obtained in the Misano stage, where he instead appeared more at ease his teammate Amati, who was playing at home.

Agostini also didn’t particularly shine over the weekend, but he even returns from Misano with a podium (even if obtained post-race) and with 15 points to recover. You don’t notice, but in the Misano round the Villorba Corse standard-bearer (like Amati) scored one point more than Ten Voorde.

Between some mix-ups at the start or on the first lap (Malucelli), a few too many arguments with the track limits (Cerqui) and some bad luck (Bertonelli, despite second place in race 1), closing the gap seems more complicated for these three drivers, even if the gods of motor racing teach that only the checkered flag is counted.

And it also applies to the MIchelin Cup, where De Amicis is only two points away from becoming champion, but De Giacomi has shown how you must never give up, and for the Team classification, where Dinamic Motorsport still boasts a truly consistent advantage over the competition . In Imola the verdicts, therefore, below, meanwhile, the post Porsche Festival rankings.

Absolute: 1. Ten Voorde 138; 2. Quaresmini 126; 3. Augustines 123; 4. Cerqui 115; 5. Bertonelli 114; 6. Malucelli 106; 7. Beloved 105; 8. Festante 73; 9. Iaquinta 71; 10. Strignano 70.

Michelin Cup: 1. De Amicis 139; 2. From James 117; 3. Phoenix 83; 4. George 59; 5. Gnemmi 57.

Team: 1. Dinamic Motorsport 264 points; 2. Villorba Corse 200; 3. EF Racing 164; 4. Shadow Racing 157; 5. Bonaldi Motorsport 119.