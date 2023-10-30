Had the drivers’ title also arrived with Quaresmini it would have been the perfect season for Dinamic Motorsport, but in the last round of the season in Imola the Emilian team directed by Maurizio Lusuardi was able to celebrate a Team title of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia which given the competition (in quality and quantity) takes on further value.

And the board fills up. Alongside the overall drivers’ title of 2018 won with Quaresmini and the two Michelin Cups obtained with Alex De Giacomi, here is the fifth Team award after those of 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2021 (lately the odd years seem very profitable… ). And in the roll of honor of the Italian single-make brand, Dinamic Motorsport succeeds Ombra Racing, champion team in 2022.

“In fact – comments Lusuardi – we dominated as a team during the season, just look at the scores in the standings. We certainly had several top-level riders (in addition to Quaresmini, Amati, Festante and also Laurini up until Monza, ed.) who helped the team a lot For us it is a good achievement as we are also involved in the Supercup and we managed to win the team title despite a concurrent race between the two. Now for 2024 we confirm participation in the Italian Carrera Cup and in the Supercup, on which perhaps we will aim a little ‘Moreover, there is no shortage of requests and we will have to decide on the drivers. Here instead we will have to defend the title and remain involved in the Porsche Italia series, it is a pleasure to participate.”

Lusuardi mentioned it and so here they are final rankings of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia 2023, which delivered all the verdicts in Imola between Saturday and Sunday.

Absolute: 1. Ten Voorde 177; 2. Quaresmini 157; 3. Augustines 147; 4. Bertonelli 124; 5. Beloved 123; 6. Cerqui 121; 7. Iaquinta and Malucelli 110; 9. Festante 75; 10. Strignano 71.

Michelin Cup: 1. Of Friends 162; 2. De Giacomi 144; 3. Phoenicians 103; 4. Giorgi 79; 5. Gnemmi 64.

Team: 1. Dynamic Motorsport 313; 2. Villorba Corse 226; 3. Enrico Fulgenzi Racing 204; 4. Shadow Racing 175; 5. Target Competition 140.