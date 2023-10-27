Needless to say, the launch of the first Apple Watch Ultra was a real bomb in the smartwatch sector: finally an Apple watch with absolutely everything necessary to compete head to head against the most advanced Garmin and Polar. Its renewal in 2023 has deepened an already very high demand.

In addition, by surprise, the first offers are already beginning to be seen on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, whose original price is 899 euros, the one it has in the Apple Store and in stores like Amazon, but Carrefour has stood out a lot with a discount priced at 60 euros.

He applies it to the model with Loop Alpine strap in green, and evidently it is the edition with GPS + Cellularsince one of the main characteristics of this smart watch is that in all its versions it has a mobile data connection.

Carefour not only has the lowest price today in Spain to buy this model, which is undoubtedly one of the best you can buy for quality, but it is also quite flexible when it comes to shipping and collection conditions.

You can either receive it at home in a few days or simply pay online and pick up at the physical store you select.. It is important to note that it is better to pay online, and there is no guarantee that when you arrive at the nearest Carrefour center there will be units available at this price.

Spectacular pants and top precision for sports

As we have tested the Watch Ultra 2, we can confirm that it delivers what it promises and even more, starting with a battery that for the first time in an Apple watch does last several days without many problems, even using GPS.

Not only that, but its GPS positions you perfectly, better than other Apple Watches with which we have compared it and also better than some of the best-selling sports watches today.

However, if there is something that we really liked, it is the screen, ultra-bright and with unparalleled sharpness that makes it perfectly visible even in bright sunlight, with very vivid colors.

Let’s say that for example if you like hiking, mountaineering or trail running it is a safe bet and it can also be a real lifesaver with the automatic SOS call function if you suffer an accident, something that fortunately we have not had to test how it works.

