For many years, practically decades, Dyson has been an object of desire for many people, especially because its vacuum cleaners have a well-deserved good reputation for being powerful and durable, trustworthy. However, they are usually quite expensive and the most affordable model is well above 300 euros.

That said, not only Dyson sells its products, but there are several stores that distribute them and from time to time lower prices, and now this is exactly what Carrefour is doing in its Stock Out campaign: it has left no less than five models of Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners at bargain prices.

The price drops by up to 120 euros in the case of the Dyson V11which is only 379 euros, and is a very powerful vacuum cleaner that also comes with all the necessary accessories, charging base included.

High-end stick vacuum cleaner with one of the most powerful efficient cyclonic motors on the market. It has a power of 220 W, a battery life of up to 60 minutes and a 760 milliliter tank.

It is not the only cordless vacuum cleaner that is on sale, as we have explained. There is more and at even lower prices:

The V8 Origin is a fairly complete vacuum cleaner, although for example the filters it uses have nothing to do with those of the V11, which are much more effective and also more durable, completely washable.

An important advantage of buying one of these vacuum cleaners at Carrefour is that you have several options regarding deliveries: you can either wait at home for it to arrive within a few days or choose to pick it up in store.

As the Stock Out campaign is through its online service, you will have to make the purchase and payment for the Dyson you select online, and then choose which store you want to pick up your order from, although it must also be clarified that it is a service subject to availability.

Otherwise, Prices are very competitive compared to other distributorsespecially because there are not too many stores that have the privilege of selling Dyson vacuum cleaners officially in our country, at least through the internet.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here