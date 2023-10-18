In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

Carrefour revolutionizes the market with an irresistible offer: the Nintendo Switch OLED accompanied by a triple pack of SEGA games, promising an unmatched gaming experience.

What can we say about the incredible Nintendo Switch OLED that hasn’t already been said? This console has not only redefined portable gaming with its 7 inch OLED screenbut has also enhanced the viewing experience by providing more vibrant colors and higher contrast.

Innovation and tradition merge in this console to offer a unique experience, whether playing in portable mode or connected to the television. Therefore, if you don’t have one yet, this is your golden opportunity to do so: Carrefour has launched an unmissable offer with the Nintendo Switch OLED with three free games for only 379 euros.

Nintendo Switch OLED + Pack Triple SEGA

An essential offer

Carrefour has decided to shake up the market and delight gamers by offering an offer that is practically impossible to ignore. We are talking about the Nintendo Switch OLED along with the Pack Triple SEGAwhich includes three iconic games: Team Sonic Racing, Sonic Mania y SEGA Mega Drive Classics.

This is one of those offers that you don’t see every day, a golden opportunity to get a high-end console and three games that guarantee hours and hours of fun and nostalgia, all at a price that seems like a dream.

Nintendo Switch OLED + SEGA Triple Pack: A winning combination

The Nintendo Switch OLED It is presented with a significant improvement in its screen, allowing the games to shine with their own light thanks to OLED technology. This model not only stands out for its screen, it also incorporates two USB ports, one HDMI port to connect to TV and an innovative LAN port by cable.

Now, let’s talk about the games. He Pack Triple SEGA It is a window to the Sonic universe and the classics that marked an era. Team Sonic Racing invites you to experience speed and adrenaline with multiplayer and local cooperative modes, offering team races full of strategy and excitement.

Sonic Maniaon the other hand, It is a tribute to the classicsallowing you to enjoy the essence of Sonic with a retro but surprisingly fresh and modern visual presentation.

And finally, SEGA Mega Drive Classics It is a monumental collection that includes more than 50 titles legendaries from different genres, guaranteeing almost infinite replayability and variety.

Experience and nostalgia in one package

Each of these games brings a unique flavor to the pack. Team Sonic Racing offers a competitive and collaborative experience, where not only speed, but also strategy, are key to achieving victory.

Sonic Mania It takes us back to the glory days of Sonic, allowing us to enjoy a classic platform game with all the improvements that today’s technology can offer. And of course, SEGA Mega Drive Classics It is a treasure for any lover of retro video games, allowing you to relive or discover for the first time games that have marked history.

This Carrefour offer is a celebration of fun, an invitation to explore vibrant and exciting worlds. Don’t miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in this experience and be sure to take advantage of this unique offer. It’s time to play!

